KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is opening up shelter spaces at a Cambridge hotel to help protect the homeless population from COVID-19.

The overflow rooms will open on Nov. 2 at the Super 8 on Hespeler Road. There will be 30 additional spaces to help people without a home heading into the winter months.

The site will be staffed 24/7 and will allow for proper physical distancing. There will also be medical support, food and other basic necessities available.

The region said more than 80 people have moved into permanent housing since the pandemic began through the work of the Cambridge Shelter Corporation.