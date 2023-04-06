Region of Waterloo turns to the community for 'unprecendented collaboration' on chronic homelessness plan

Julian Ichim, a long-time homelessness advocate, has seen the challenges people face while living rough.

“During the winter, people lived inside of tents without heat on Roos Island [at Victoria Park in Kitchener],” he said. “They’re still living there today.”

The Region of Waterloo is turning to community engagement this summer in an effort to create a plan to end chronic homelessness.

“I will be taking part in this because any chance for us to get our foot in the door -- any chance for the regular people to get power -- is important,” explained Ichim.

Engagement activities such as interviews, street team outreach and surveys will take place over the summer months, according to a media release sent by the region on Thursday.

The region’s commissioner of community services said staff is taking a “different approach” in the development of the plan.

“This will be a plan created in the community, by the community, for the community,” said Region of Waterloo Commissioner Peter Sweeney.

He added: “It will require unprecedented collaboration. For the first time, the plan will not only be based on research, best practices and widespread community engagement, but also will be co-created by those with lived expertise, service providers and community partners. There is a seat at the table for anyone who wants to be involved in finding solutions to ending chronic homelessness in Waterloo region.”

Advocates like Ichim hope the new approach keeps the person at the centre of any new supports that stem from the engagement process.

The region estimates that more than 1,000 individuals are currently experiencing homelessness in the community, calling that number unprecedented.

“Of these individuals, more than 500 are experiencing chronic homelessness or homelessness that lasts for more than six months,” the release said.

In addition to the re-housing work already being carried out, the plan outlines key priorities like additional engagement, interim housing solutions and accelerated affordable housing.

“Without doing the necessary work of looking at what are those root causes, what is the continuum and what could a path to ending chronic homelessness look like, I believe we’re always going to be in this vicious cycle,” said Sweeney during a Region of Waterloo committee meeting on Tuesday.

Staff were directed to create a plan in the summer of 2022, around the same time the region’s first-ever hybrid shelter was approved. The committee was informed on Tuesday that the opening of the Erb Street shelter has been delayed.

“So, we’re now targeted towards the end of the month to open this up as opposed to the middle of April,” explained Sweeney. “Our colleagues at The Working Centre have made significant strides to connect with folks who are interested. There’s transportation planned in place for those that say yes to safely bring folks out there.”

“Those experiencing chronic homelessness often have needs that are more complex. The plan will outline the strategies and resources needed. It will examine gaps in the current system, barriers to access, root causes and will seek creative solutions to decades-long challenges,” said the release.

Regional staff are expected to work in collaboration with Overlap Associates and the Social Development Centre Waterloo Region (SDCWR) on the project. Overlap oversees “broad-based community engagement,” and the SDCWR will help to facilitate engagement with those who have experienced homelessness.

"Working with people who lived through the trauma and loss of homelessness and poverty is central to any solution that impacts their lives,” said Aleksandra Petrovic, the executive director at the SDCWR. “The Social Development Centre's contribution will focus on hands-on work on potential solutions together with lived experts, the region and the community."

The region said the community engagement approach will not be confirmed until late April. Updates to the project will be posted on the Engage WR website.

An update is also expected to go to council in September with a final report expected in late 2023.