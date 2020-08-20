KITCHENER -- Councillors for the Region of Waterloo say they’ve accepted a compensation plan from Bombardier for failing to deliver its LRT trains on time.

The final decision was announced following a meeting on Thursday night.

The region says it will receive liquidated damages of $2.2 million and Bombardier will also be providing one additional LRT vehicle at no extra cost.

That will bring the total number of ION trains in the region to 15.

Back in February, Bombardier announced that it was selling its rail business to the French transportation giant Alstom. It promised that the new deal wouldn’t impact its existing commitments, including money owed for ION’s delivery delays. At that time, Bombardier and the region were still working on final compensation numbers.