Region of Waterloo throws its support behind esporting event
The Region of Waterloo is hoping to boost a bid to attract a major e-sports tournament to the community.
Regional council has agreed to give $200,000 in funding to Explore Waterloo Region if they are chosen to host the BLAST Rocket League North America event at The Kitchener Memorial Arena in June 2025.
Explore Waterloo Region believes the three-day tournament would result in an economic boost of more than $17 million and attract 8,000 visitors per day.
The region’s funds would come from a reserve designed to support one-time cultural events.
Explore Waterloo Region has, so far, allocated $250,000 to the tournament and the City of Kitchener has promised another $90,000.
- With reporting from Colton Wiens
