KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has scheduled a meeting for the public to talk specifically about the 2021 Waterloo Regional Police Service budget.

The announcement was made Saturday just afternoon noon on Twitter.

The meeting has been scheduled for this upcoming Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., but still needs to be approved by regional council on Tuesday.

More details about the public meeting will be available once it is approved on Tuesday, according to the tweet.

The separate meeting scheduling comes after Waterloo Region residents pointed out there was only one public input session set for the 2021 budget, when usually there is two.