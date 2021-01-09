KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has scheduled a meeting for the public to talk specifically about the 2021 Waterloo Regional Police Service budget.

The announcement was made Saturday just afternoon noon on Twitter.

An additional public meeting on the 2021 plan and budget - specific to the Police budget - is being scheduled for Thursday January 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. subject to Regional Council approval on Tuesday January 12. More details will follow the meeting on January 12. — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) January 9, 2021

The meeting has been scheduled for this upcoming Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., but still needs to be approved by regional council on Tuesday.

More details about the public meeting will be available once it is approved on Tuesday, according to the tweet.

The separate meeting scheduling comes after Waterloo Region residents pointed out there was only one public input session set for the 2021 budget, when usually there is two.

Join the call for @RegionWaterloo Council to schedule another Public Input session regarding the 2021 budget.



This year there has only been 1 public input session - usually there are 2



Use the form below to send emails to Regional Councillors#kwawesomehttps://t.co/vPcVRUgdoR — Jessica Hutchison (@Jessichutchison) January 8, 2021