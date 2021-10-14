Region of Waterloo requiring COVID-19 vaccination to enter museums, use in-person library programs
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential Region of Waterloo services starting next week.
As of Oct. 18, proof of vaccination and identification will be needed to enter regionally run museums, use in-person library programs and meeting rooms, along with any public spaces within regional buildings.
"This requirement is being put in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage eligible residents who are unvaccinated to obtain a vaccine," reads a release from the Region of Waterloo.
The updated policy does not apply to essential services, including transit services, waste management services, Provincial Offences Court and services provided by Public Health and Emergency Services.
Exemptions apply to those with written proof of a medical exemption or other grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code. Those under 12, who are currently not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, are also exempt.
The Region of Waterloo is reminding patrons that other public health measures, including masking and physical distancing, remain in effect.
Correction
A previous version of this story said proof of vaccination will be required to enter libraries. In fact, proof of vaccination is only needed to to use in-person library programs.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
UPDATED | Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
The Nunavut government has declared a 14-day state of emergency in Iqaluit after water in the capital was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
London
-
London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement issued for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Double-vaccinated Canadians still need negative PCR test to return to Canada: Public Safety Minister
When the United States border reopens to double-vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel in early November, the country is not requiring Canadians to get a PCR molecular test to cross, but Canadians will still need a negative test to re-enter their home country.
-
Stellantis announces mandatory vaccine policy for Windsor Assembly Plant employees
Windsor Assembly Plant employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandatory policy announced by Stellantis.
Barrie
-
Dozens of local hospital staff members, including nurses, on unpaid leave over vaccine policy
Forty-five staff members at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) face termination from Simcoe County's largest hospital because they are not double vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'We need to fix it quickly,' Ontario's long-term care sector faces staffing crisis due to pandemic
Ontario's long-term care sector was devastated by thousands of deaths as COVID-19 ravaged homes, infecting the vulnerable residents inside.
-
'We don't like turning people away,' Restaurant owners want capacity limits removed
Restaurant owners across Simcoe County anxiously await news from Premier Doug Ford that would put them on an even playing field with large venues with no capacity limits.
Northern Ontario
-
High vaccine compliance at Sault Area Hospital and municipality
COVID-19 vaccination policies at the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Sault Area Hospital appear to be working, with both organizations seeing high compliance among staff.
-
COVID booster shots being offered at Timmins seniors facility
Under recommendations from the province to give high-risk people a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary's Gardens Home for the Aged in Timmins jumped at the opportunity to offer a booster shot to its residents.
-
Teacher in northeastern Ontario accused of having sex with student
A teacher with the District School Board Ontario North East faces a disciplinary hearing Oct. 21 in connection with accusations she had a sexual relationship with a student in 2019.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | Fans wait in long lines to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators home opener
Shortly before the puck dropped at 7:13 p.m., CTV News Ottawa cameras saw hundreds of people standing outside waiting to go through the COVID-19 vaccination check to enter the arena.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Mayor apologizes for cutting off coun. Deans microphone during LRT debate
"I apologized to the councillor and I made it know it was my call, it was my mistake and I take responsibility," said Mayor Jim Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
-
OPP offers $50,000 reward for information in 2020 murder of Carleton Place, Ont. man
The body of Greg Slewidge was found at 1864 Scotch Corners Road in the Town of Beckwith on Sept. 24, 2020.
Toronto
-
Mother of teen fatally shot in Toronto says son was 'robbed of such a bright future'
The mother of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Toronto this summer says her son 'was robbed of such a bright future.'
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
Montreal
-
Faked vaccine passports prompts Quebec health ministry to make changes to verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
Montrealers mourn beloved teacher Joe Hackett, who helped students find their voices
Joe Hackett, 71, died Tuesday when he was struck by a truck near a golf course in St-Anicet, southwest of the city.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by school bus
A child has been sent to hospital after they were struck by a school bus in northwest Calgary on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
'I refuse': Beaumont bakery still cooking in defiance of AHS closure order
A Beaumont bakery owner says she’d rather lose her business than stick her nose into that of her customers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
-
Following COVID-19 death of person in their 20s, B.C. health officials direct message to younger residents
B.C. health officials are once again warning young people about the dangers of COVID-19 after the death of a person in their 20s.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 580 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in B.C. over last 24 hours, according to BCCDC
B.C. added 580 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 Dashboard.