Region of Waterloo requiring COVID-19 vaccination to enter museums, libraries, meeting spaces

Waterloo -

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential Region of Waterloo services starting next week.

As of Oct. 18, proof of vaccination and identification will be needed to enter regionally run museums, libraries and meeting rooms, along with any public spaces within regional buildings.

"This requirement is being put in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage eligible residents who are unvaccinated to obtain a vaccine," reads a release from the Region of Waterloo.

The updated policy does not apply to essential services.

Exemptions apply to those with written proof of a medical exemption or other grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code. Those under 12, who are currently not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, are also exempt.

The Region of Waterloo is reminding patrons that other public health measures, including masking and physical distancing, remain in effect.