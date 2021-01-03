KITCHENER -- There have been 129 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, the highest single-day increase to the running total since the pandemic began.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update also shows 93 confirmed cases for the past 24 hours, a number that often differentiates from the running total due to other cases being added to previous days' totals.

There are now 141 COVID-19 cases connected to New Year's Day, the highest single-day total for Waterloo Region. On Saturday, public health was only reporting 106 cases for that day.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in the area, 95 cases are now considered resolved, the active case count has increased by 37, while the amount of people being treated in the hospital and the ICU remains unchanged.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 6,207 confirmed cases, 5,421 resolved, 167 deaths, 616 active cases, 33 hospitalized, and 12 being treated in the ICU.

The number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the region now stands at a total of 37.

Outbreaks have been declared at Sunnyside Home LTC's Pioneer Tower (one case in a staff member) and A.R. Goudie LTC's Eastway Walk (one case in a resident).

All active outbreaks at both public and Catholic schools in Waterloo Region have been declared over.

In Ontario, health officials recorded 2,964 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking a decrease from the record-breaking 3,363 infections a day earlier, but a slight increase from the 2,476 cases reported on Friday.

There were 3,328 cases reported on Thursday and 2,923 cases added on Wednesday. The new cases push Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of infections to 2,792.

On Sunday, the province also recorded an additional 25 deaths, bringing the total death toll related to the disease to 4,650.