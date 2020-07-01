WATERLOO -- There are nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number to 1,308.

The Wednesday update from public health also listed three more resolved cases and six more active cases. There are now 1,097 resolved and 95 active cases in the region.

There is still one active outbreak in Waterloo Region, at Sunnyside Home, where one resident and four staff members have tested positive for the virus. This is Sunnyside Home's third outbreak, the region's website shows.

This comes a day after the outbreak at Forest Heights Revera was declared over. Since the long-term care home’s outbreak began on April 1, 51 people lost their lives to the virus, and 178 residents and 73 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreak-related cases now account for over half of all cases in the region with 677. Of the resolved cases, 547 are from outbreak situations.

On Tuesday, Region of Waterloo Public Health launched a map that shows the highest concentration of infections in the area.