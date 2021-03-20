KITCHENER -- There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Waterloo Region, the first time the daily increase has been below 20 since Nov. 1 of last year.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 40 more cases considered resolved, while the active case count has dropped by 17.

Twenty new variants of concern have been confirmed by public health. Of those, two are B.1.1.7 variants, which was first discovered in the U.K.

No new related deaths have been reported.

There are three fewer people in hospitals being treated for the virus, while the number in intensive care has also gone down by one.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 11,478 confirmed cases, 10,950 resolved, 240 deaths, 280 active cases, 281 variants of concern, 19 B.1.1.7 variants, 20 hospitalizations, and nine people in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has gone up by two to a total 18.

An outbreak public health has listed as a congregate setting at multiple locations, which has 128 cases connected to it, has been declared over.

New outbreaks have been declared at Riverbend Place LTC (one case in staff), Vista Hills Public School (two cases), and Wilfrid Laurier University (two cases).

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 1,829 new case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which follows yesterday’s spike when the province recorded 1,745 new infections.

The last time Ontario recorded more than 1,800 new cases was on Feb. 1, when the province added 1,969 infections.

The province also reported that 11 more people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19, including one person living in a long-term care home. In total, the province has recorded 7,223 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The province also deemed 1,261 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 306,050.