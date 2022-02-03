Region of Waterloo reports five more COVID-19 deaths Thursday
Regional health officials are reporting five more people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total pandemic death toll in Waterloo region to 370 people as of Thursday’s update.
The region reported the most recent deaths are a woman and three men in their 80s and a man in his 70s.
The number of people in hospital in the region fell by five five from Wednesday and sits at 106 patients. One fewer person is receiving care in the ICU for a total of 21 current ICU patients.
(Region of Waterloo)
The number of active cases continues to fall, with 1,498 reported Thursday.
In terms of new cases, 168 were reported Thursday – 131 from the last day, the rest from previous reporting periods – along with 203 new recoveries.
There are 60 active outbreaks across the region, one fewer than Wednesday – just over half of those are long-term care or retirement homes. The rest are in hospitals or congregate settings like shelters, group homes or correctional facilities.
A total of 38,762 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
A graph shows new cases reported by date throughout the pandemic. (Region of Waterloo)
LOCAL VACCINE ROLLOUT
Health officials report 83.5 per cent of people five and up in the Waterloo region have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.3 per cent have received one dose.
Just over 1,700 shots were administered Wednesday, most of those were third doses.
HOSPITALIZATIONS DECREASE ACROSS ONTARIO
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
The province said 2,797 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19. Just the day before, officials said that 2,939 people were in hospital with the disease.
Health officials also reported a drop in the number of patients in intensive care, saying there are currently 541 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province. On Wednesday, that number was 555.
With files from CTV Toronto
