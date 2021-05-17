KITCHENER -- There have been 64 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region, as the active case count now sits at 500.

The Monday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 71 more cases have been considered resolved, while the active case count has dropped by five.

No new related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. The last recorded death in the region was on May 4.

The number of those hospitalized with the virus has gone up by five. The total count of those being treated in the ICU has gone down by three.

Another 51 cases have been identified as variants of concern in the area, with 40 being identified as the B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in the U.K.).

The number of active facility outbreaks has also stayed the same.

This brings Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 totals to 15,307 confirmed cases, 14,541 resolved, 254 deaths, 500 active cases, 36 hospitalizations, 28 in the ICU, 2,742 variants of concern, 2,413 B.1.1.7’s, three B.1.351’s (first detected in South Africa), 17 P.1’s (first detected in Brazil), and 11 outbreaks.

In Ontario, health officials logged 2,170 infections Monday, marking a slight decrease from Sunday’s report when 2,199 were added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded 511,486 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 477,128 recoveries and 8,489 deaths. At least four of those deaths were reported in the previous day, which is the lowest daily death toll reported since March 22.