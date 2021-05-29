KITCHENER -- Health officials are reporting the total number of those being treated for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region intensive care units has dropped by nearly half in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the ICU total on the region’s online dashboard was listed at 23. On Saturday afternoon, it was listed at 12.

The Saturday update also shows 59 new cases of COVID-19, five less hospitalizations, and no new related deaths.

The active case count has dropped by 13, while 73 more cases have been considered resolved.

Health officials have identified 40 more variants of concern, including 33 new B.1.1.7s (first detected in the U.K.) and three more B.1.617s (first detected in India).

Facility outbreaks have been declared at an unnamed food service as well as Wilfrid Laurier University.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 15,891 confirmed cases, 15,258 resolved, 256 deaths, 361 active cases, 23 hospitalizations, 12 in the ICU, 10 active outbreaks, 3,166 variants of concern, 2,796 B.1.1.7’s, eight B.1.617’s, six B.1.351’s (first detected in South Africa), and 27 P.1’s (first detected in Brazil).

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 15 additional deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded 529,510 lab-confirmed cases of the disease. That number includes 506,361 recoveries and 8,726 deaths.

At least 15 of those deaths were reported in the previous day.