KITCHENER -- Public health is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, a large drop in daily numbers from the day before.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 52 cases in its Saturday afternoon update, but the total rose from 4,329 to 4.387. This discrepancy sometimes happens when new cases are added to totals from previous dates.

The increase comes after Friday's update showed 93 new cases being added to the total.

Public health is also reporting 63 new resolved cases on Saturday, two new deaths, the active case count dropping by four, three more people in hospital, and one less case being treated in the ICU.

Waterloo Region's COVID-19 totals now stand at 4,387 cases, 3,832 resolved, 133 deaths, 426 active cases, 37 hospitalized, and 13 in the ICU.

A COVID-19 facility outbreak has been declared at Sunnyside Home Long Term Care's Button Works Unit after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of Waterloo Region COVID-19 outbreaks to 27.

In Ontario, health officials recorded more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row as the number of tests processed in the province reached a new record high.

On Saturday, health officials logged an additional 1,873 new infections and 17 more deaths.

The new cases mark a slight increase from the 1,848 infections reported on Friday, but a decrease from the record-breaking 1,983 cases on Thursday and the 1,890 logged on Wednesday.

In total, 3,933 people have died in Ontario after contracting COVID-19. More than 2,700 of those deaths were in people over the age of 80.

As of Saturday, at least 855 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 237 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).