KITCHENER -- Officials in Waterloo Region reported another 55 enforcement actions for people not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Eighteen of the actions were between May 27 and June 2, while the others were all from a previous reporting period.

At the region’s weekly COVID-19 update, Chair Karen Redman said Friday that 30 tickets were issued under the Reopening Ontario Act or Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Three were issued by Waterloo regional police for a demonstration in Waterloo Town Square on May 8, and 19 were issued by police for a demonstration at the same location on May 9.

There were also tickets issued for private gatherings by local bylaw officials, including one in Cambridge, one in Kitchener and six in Waterloo.

Redman also listed 20 court summonses issued under the Reopening Ontario and Emergency Management and Civil Protection Acts, with fines determined by the court.

Township of Wilmot bylaw issued two summonses under the Reopening Ontario Act for a rally on May 8.

There were two tickets issued for not wearing a face covering, one at 150 Weber St. East and one at Ainsley Terminal. Those tickets were for $240 each.

Public health also issued a ticket to Tres Chiles in Kitchener for $880 for failing to comply with a continued order.