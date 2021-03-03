KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One year has passed since the first case was confirmed in the region on March 3, 2020.

To date, there have been 10,836 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. Of those cases, 10,188 are considered resolved. A total of 228 people have died from the disease.

The number of active cases dropped slightly on Wednesday, now sitting at 408.

There are 42 people in hospital for COVID-19, including six receiving treatment in the ICU.

There are 29 active outbreaks in the region.

Provincially, there were 958 cases added on Wednesday.

Ontario also passed 7,000 deaths from the disease. There were 17 added in the past 24 hours, for a total of 7,014 to date.

There have been 303,763 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 286,352 recoveries.

The province's positivity rate sits at 2.4 per cent. There are 10,397 active cases across Ontario.