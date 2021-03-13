KITCHENER -- Another person has died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, as Public Health is reporting 43 new cases.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update also shows nine more variants of concern, with one being the B.1.1.7 variant that was first discovered in the U.K.

The resolved case count has gone up by 35, while the active case count has gone up by three.

Hospitalization numbers, which includes those being treated in the ICU for the virus, remain unchanged.

This brings Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 totals to 11,247 confirmed cases, 10,659 resolved, 237 deaths, 197 variants of concern, 16 B.1.1.7 variants, 333 active cases, 29 hospitalizations, and seven patients in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has gone done by one to a total of 19.

Despite the number change, the dashboard shows two new outbreaks at a home childcare centre (three cases connected) as well as Highland Public School (two cases).

In Ontario, health officials reported 1,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, marking an increase from Friday’s 1,371 infections.

Officials also recorded an additional 11 deaths related to the disease, one of which was a resident at a long-term care home.

The seven-day rolling average for daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 1,337, up from 1,034 a week earlier.

More than 600 mutations were detected in COVID-19 positive tests across the province in the past 24 hours, while more than 284,000 people in Ontario have now been fully vaccinated.