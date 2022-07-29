Region of Waterloo reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths
There have been four new deaths related to COVID-19 in the last week, according to the weekly dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo Public Health.
This brings the region’s total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 436.
According to the dashboard, the number of active cases in the region decreased by 45, bringing the region’s active caseload to 429.
The number of hospitalizations, which tripled earlier this month, declined from 53 last week to 45.
The number of hospitalizations is still three times as high as it was on July 1 when the public health unit recorded 15 people in hospital related to COVID-19.
Three people are currently in ICU, down from the five reported last week.
Some experts say the hospitalization numbers are dropping as Ontario may be entering the early stages of plateauing, with the latest data showing little or no change in most public health indicators over the last week.
Public health officials say the number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings decreased to 27, a drop of six.
Of those outbreaks, 19 are in long-term care or retirement homes, three are in hospitals, and six are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Study: Face shields fail to give high levels of COVID protection
A study conducted by the University of East Anglia found face shields are not able to provide high levels of protection against COVID-19.
London
-
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. Thomas
A 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.
-
Graphic roadside anti-abortion signs could be target of stricter sign bylaw
London may soon consider broadening its prohibition of graphic anti-abortion images to include their public display on signs, banners and billboards.
-
14 hospitals in Ontario curb services due to staff shortages
It’s going to be another long weekend, with closed emergency rooms across Midwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'I submitted the paperwork right away': Wife donates organ to husband diagnosed with kidney disease
Aimee Omstead and George Egglezos have been married for 20 years, and their bond is now stronger than ever.
-
Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
-
No shortage of events to attend in Windsor-Essex this weekend
The Civic Holiday weekend is here and there is no shortage of things to see and experience in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Ticketholders seek answers as Ever After Music Fest looks unlikely to go ahead
With two weeks left until the supposed start of the Ever After Music Festival, ticket holders are still wondering if the festival will even happen.
-
Kempenfest's return a huge economic boom for Barrie
After two years of cancellations, Kempenfest has returned to Barrie's waterfront for its 50th year.
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
Northern Ontario
-
Youth wellness hub coming to Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie will soon be home to a youth wellness hub. It’s one of several to be announced across Ontario as part of the province’s Addictions Recovery Fund.
-
North Bay airport café reopening downtown
The Northern Himalayan Café, which used to be located in the city’s airport, is moving downtown.
-
Researchers aim to make Sudbury a welcoming city
Research is underway in Sudbury about how the city can be a welcoming community.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Staying safe during the August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police launched their annual "Move Over" public safety campaign, as thousands of drivers hit the road for a long-weekend destination.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
Toronto
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein expected to run for Winnipeg mayor, pushing candidate pool to 13
The number of mayoral candidates is expected to climb to 13 as a current councillor said he will throw his name into the mix.
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
One-third of rural or northern ERs in Manitoba closed this long weekend: Doctors Manitoba
Manitoba physicians are more worried than ever about staffing leading to emergency department closures in rural and northern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Long weekend rush: Calgarians flock to the mountains - but are the mountains ready for them?
Steve and Jan Fleischmann, along with their daughter Ellie, were looking forward to their trip to Banff.
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
Edmonton
-
Man hospitalized after explosion at Queen Mary Park apartment
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Friday evening at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.
-
Here's when you can get your child ages 6 months to 5 years vaccinated against COVID-19
Alberta will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans ages six months to five years starting on Aug. 2, the province announced Friday.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'eliminates potential' for major events, says event organizer
The current configuration of the temporary bike lane through Stanley Park makes it impossible to stage major events in the park, said a Vancouver event organizer.
-
BCCDC removes data on COVID-19 infection outcomes by vaccination status from dashboard
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has stopped reporting case outcomes by vaccination status on its COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard because the data had become "hard to interpret," according to the Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. heat wave coming to an end? Temperatures forecast to dip as much as 18 degrees in some areas
After a cooler-than-usual spring, some British Columbians relished in a July heat wave, but after several days of record-breaking temperatures, they may be asking how much more of this we're in store for.