KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 38 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with two more deaths related to the disease.

There have been 10,220 cases of the disease in the region so far. A total of 220 people have died. There are 333 active cases, and 9,661 cases are considered resolved.

A total of 24 people are in hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment, including eight in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in the region dropped by three on Thursday to 25.

There were 1,038 new cases of the disease reported in Ontario on Thursday. The province's positivity rate sits at 2.2 per cent.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ontario has dropped to 1,015. Forty-four more people across the province died from the disease.

To date, there have been 289,621 cases of COVID-19 in the province.