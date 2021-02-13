KITCHENER -- Two more people in Waterloo Region have died from COVID-19 as Public Health officials reported 37 new cases.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update shows that 56 more cases have been considered resolved.

The active case count also dropped by 21, there are five less hospitalizations, and one less person being treated in the ICU.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 10,049 confirmed cases, 9,436 resolved, 217 deaths, 388 active cases, 28 hospitalizations, and seven being treated in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreak number also took a dip between Friday and Saturday by going from 33 to 29.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The province has now reported fewer than 1,500 new cases for eight straight days.

The 19 new deaths brings Ontario's total to 6,651, while the 1,434 more resolved cases brings this total count to 265,893.

There have been 284,887 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.