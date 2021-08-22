Region of Waterloo reports 25 more COVID-19 cases, new Ontario cases spike to over 700

KITCHENER -

As the daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Ontario spikes above 700 for the first time in months, Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 25 more cases for Sunday.

The online dashboard update for the region also shows 18 more cases now considered resolved, while the active case count has gone up by seven.

Of the new cases, five are from residents nine years of age or younger, two are between the ages of 10 and 19, and four are in their 20s.

The number of virus related deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU have all remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Health officials have identified one more case in the region as an Alpha variant.

Meanwhile, an outbreak has been declared an unnamed home childcare centre.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,785 confirmed cases, 18,343 resolved, 288 deaths, 150 active cases, 14 hospitalized, nine in the ICU, six active outbreaks, 4,953 variants of concern, 3,126 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, and 1,441 Deltas.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 722 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is an increase from the 689 infections on Saturday. It's the highest number of new cases in a single day since June 5 when 744 cases were reported.

On this day last year, Ontario reported 108 new COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, 564 cases were in people not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. There were 158 cases in fully vaccinated people.

Ontario also logged two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,453.