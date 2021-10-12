Region of Waterloo reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving holiday

KITCHENER -

There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 logged in Waterloo Region over the course of Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday, according to health officials.

The public health online dashboard update for Tuesday, which was not updated on Monday due to the holiday, also shows 49 more cases considered resolved and a drop of 29 to the active case count.

The number of related deaths and active facility outbreaks have both remained unchanged in the past 48 hours.

Another 20 cases have been identified as the Delta variant.

There are two less hospitalizations and one less person in area ICUs.

Four more cases were reported in those between the ages of 10-19 and those between the ages of 20-29.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 case totals to 19,852 confirmed cases, 19,430 resolved, 300 deaths, 119 active cases, 6,546 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,038 Delta variants, 3,127 Alphas, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, six hospitalized, four in the ICU, eight outbreaks, 1,198 cases in those younger than nine, 2,146 in those between 10-19, and 4,836 in those between 20-29.

There have been 607,948 tests administered in the region since the pandemic began, with 5,224 having been administered since Friday.

The area’s positivity rate is up by one per cent to 2.8 per cent, while the reproduction rate has dropped to 0.9 per cent from 1.0 per cent.

Another 3,434 vaccines doses were given over the course of the long weekend. There have now been 879,009 administered in the region.

The per cent of the population above the age of 12 that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 85.5 per cent, while the entire Waterloo Region population per cent that has been fully vaccinated is 73.63 per cent.