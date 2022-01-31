Region of Waterloo reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over weekend

Region of Waterloo heath officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Monday's dashboard update.

Meanwhile the number of active cases in the region continues to fall, with a total of 1,708 active cases reported Monday, 241 fewer than the last update on Friday. The number of people hospitalized has also fallen to 122 from 133 on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 20 are receiving care in the intensive care unit.

The Region of Waterloo provided the following breakdown of the deaths reported Monday:

• one woman in her 100s

• three women and one man in their 90s

• one woman and one man in their 80s

• two men in their 70s

• two men in their 60s

Citing privacy reasons, the region would not say if any of the deaths were related to an outbreak.

A total of 359 people with COVID-19 have died in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

A graph from the Region of Waterloo shows current hospitalization have fallen since last week's peak of 148 but remain high. (Region of Waterloo)

There are currently 70 active outbreaks across the region, six fewer than reported on Friday. Most of those are in long-term care and retirement homes or congregate settings like shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

There are also 13 active outbreaks in area hospitals.

Health officials added 392 new cases to the region's total on Monday – 343 in the last three days and 49 to previous dates as the result of a data clean-up. Five-hundred-seventy-nine cases were also reported newly resolved on Monday.

Of the eligible population five years old and up in Waterloo Region, 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated, 88 per cent have received one dose.

Provincial picture

Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.

Of those deaths, 31 occurred over the past 17 days while the remaining death occurred more than a month ago.

Two of the people who died were residents of a long-term care home.

For the first time in just over two weeks Ontario is reporting fewer than 3,000 people in hospital with COVID-19; however it’s important to note that some hospitals do not report data over the weekend.

With files from CTV Toronto