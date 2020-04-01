KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19.

Wednesday's update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will take place virtually. CTV News Kitchener will be streaming it live once it begins.

These updates, done on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offer officials the chance to bring the community up to speed on the latest information about the virus.

In previous news conferences, officials from the region have also been present to share economic or municipal developments.

On Monday, public health officials announced that the region had more than 100 cases of COVID-19.

At the time, Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the region is in the "steeper part of the curve."

The next day, the first person in Waterloo Region died from the virus: 41-year-old John Tsai passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital at around 1:15 a.m.

He's being remembered as a kind soul and a hard worker with a passion for music.

You can watch the update live on the CTVNewsKitchener.ca website live at 11:30 a.m. in the video player above.