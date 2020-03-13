A man in his 40s developed mild respiratory symptoms on March 1 while on a Celebrity Cruise

The man contacted Public Health for assessment on March 10 and took private transportation to St. Mary’s General Hospital for testing. He was released from hospital to self-isolate at home and is being monitored by Public Health.

According to Public Health, the cruise visited St Croix, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, St Vincent & The Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis.

The cruise returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 6.

Public Health is asking any other passengers to monitor symptoms for 14 days.