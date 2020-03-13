Region of Waterloo Public Health is confirming a fifth case of COVID-19 in the region.
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
A man in his 40s developed mild respiratory symptoms on March 1 while on a Celebrity Cruise
The man contacted Public Health for assessment on March 10 and took private transportation to St. Mary’s General Hospital for testing. He was released from hospital to self-isolate at home and is being monitored by Public Health.
According to Public Health, the cruise visited St Croix, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, St Vincent & The Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis.
The cruise returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 6.
Public Health is asking any other passengers to monitor symptoms for 14 days.