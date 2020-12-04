KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are set to provide a media briefing as local COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The briefing is set to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

The latest update comes as the threat of a lockdown looms of Waterloo Region. Earlier this week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that there is a "real possibility" that the region would escalate from the red "control" zone to a lockdown under the province's COVID-19 reopening framework.

Public health officials hold the briefing weekly on Fridays, sharing the latest COVID-19 updates with the public and fielding questions from local news organizations.