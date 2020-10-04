KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services honoured Canadian paramedics who died in the line of duty as part of the annual memorial bike ride on Sunday.

The usual ride from Toronto to Ottawa, which draws close to 300 cyclists, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ontario paramedic services are instead passing the memorial bell between each other with local rides.

Guelph paramedics passed the bell on Saturday to Waterloo Region paramedics, who managed to cycle up to 140 kilometres across the weekend, before passing the bell along to Brant County paramedics.

The cycling teams are made up of both active and retired paramedics.

The Waterloo Region ride ended with a ceremony honouring 51 fallen paramedics.