KITCHENER -- With a heat warning in place Tuesday, the Region of Waterloo has opened a number of facilities to accommodate cooling centres.

Chief Administrative Officer Mike Murray said during a media briefing that the cooling centres had opened with a number of public health measures in place.

"We're trying to operate the cooling centres in a safe and healthy way, so encouraging physical distancing, which I'm sure will involve a limit on how many people can occupy each place," he said during the briefing.

At the region's headquarters in Kitchener, staff members were there on Tuesday morning to ensure guidelines are being followed.

There is one cooling centre in each of Cambridge, Waterloo and North Dumfries. Kitchener has opened two.

A surprise May heat wave where we saw three days of over 30 degrees Celsius, compared to an average of one every three years, caught officials off guard this year.

At the time, Murray had said that they expected to have cooling centres ready by the time the next heat wave hit.

Here are the details on cooling centres in the region:

Cambridge:

Region of Waterloo building at 150 Main St.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Kitchener:

Don McLaren Arena at 61 Green St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Region of Waterloo headquarters at 150 Frederick St. (entrance off Ahrens Street)

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday

North Dumfries:

North Dumfries Community Complex at 2958 Greenfield Rd.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Waterloo:

Adult Recreation Centre at 185 King St. S.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily