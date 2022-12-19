Region of Waterloo opens additional shelter spaces as Ontario braces for major winter storm

The Region of Waterloo says it’s opening additional emergency shelter spaces and encouraging people living in encampments to seek shelter ahead of a major winter storm expected to pummel Ontario Christmas weekend.

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for all of southern Ontario Thursday advising against non-essential travel Friday through Saturday.

In Waterloo region and Wellington County, some areas could get as much as 50 cm of snow this weekend.

Several school boards have already announced cancellations.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or snow late Thursday afternoon or early evening before transitioning to rain for many areas Thursday night.

By Friday morning, temperatures will plummet leading to a potential flash freeze.

The nosedive in temperatures will be accompanied by damaging winds and snow.

Environment Canada says extensive blowing snow will develop Friday morning.

For Waterloo region and southern Wellington County, snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres by Friday night and damaging wind gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour are expected.

For Mount Forest, Arthur, and northern Wellington County, the agency says a "crippling blizzard" is expected to sweep through the area Friday into Saturday, with similar wind gusts, and 25 to 50 centimetres of snow expected by Sunday morning.

Wind chill is expected to bring temperatures down in the -20s for Waterloo-Wellington.

The Environment Canada says extensive utility outages are possible, as temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date.

ROAD CREWS MAKE PREPARATIONS

The Region of Waterloo says it will be all hand on deck this weekend. It says 30 trucks and snowplows will be hitting the roads around 3 a.m. to get ahead of the snow event and start applying salt material to the roads.

“Our priority is to look after the higher class roads or the roads that are travelled more frequently with higher speeds first, so definitely those get the first priority,” said Matt Ropp, acting manager of operations for the Region of Waterloo. “We would also recommend monitoring weather conditions yourself and only driving if necessary. If conditions do worsen and if you do have to go out, make sure you that you’re taking the time, giving people space. Give our plow operators the room that they need to do their job as well, so we make sure we can do the best job we can to make the roads safe.”

The City of Waterloo says 14 plows and three loaders are tentatively set to be dispatched Friday morning, but could be sent out earlier or later depending on changing weather conditions.

The city aims to reach all roads within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall.

REGION TO OPEN ADDITIONAL SHELTER SPACES

The Region of Waterloo says it’s deploying its extreme cold weather procedure to provide additional emergency shelter spaces and open warming centres.

“As part of this process, additional support is being made available to region-funded emergency shelters, street outreach programs and drop-in programs to provide expanded services where possible. This includes opening more shelter beds and encouraging those living in encampments to seek shelter,” the region said in a media release.

WEATHER IN OTHER PARTS OF CANADA ALREADY CAUSING TRAVEL CHAOS

Large parts of B.C. and Alta. are currently under cold weather alerts, days after a snowstorm walloped the area, causing chaos for travellers.

The fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is impacting those flying in and out of Waterloo region.

Debora Reid was stuck on the tarmac in Vancouver overnight after flying from Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) on Monday night.

The B.C. resident was visiting family and friends in Ontario. She said she arrived in Vancouver at around 10:30 PST but didn’t get to the terminal until more than ten hours later.

“Surprisingly people had been quite positive with just a couple of little outbursts,” Reid told CTV News, while still on the tarmac. “Two hours in, they gave us all a little glass of water and that is all we’ve had over the last ten hours.”

With files from Canadian Press