KITCHENER -- Officials from the Region of Waterloo are set to hold one of their twice-weekly media briefings.

Scheduled for 11:30 a.m., they now hold these briefings on Tuesdays and Fridays.

It's the first one since the province announced on Monday that it would be rolling out phase two of reopening in different regions.

That means that, as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, bars, salons, campgrounds and more will be allowed to reopen, though they aren't required to.

As of Monday, there were 1,174 cases of COVID-19, including 950 resolved cases and 115 deaths.

That leaves 109 active cases of the virus.

There are still outbreaks at three long-term care homes in the region, a substantial drop since last week. There are also outbreaks at one congregate setting, one food processing workplace and a manufacturing/industrial workplace.

Those numbers are set to be updated on Wednesday morning.

You can watch the region's media briefing live when it begins in the video player above.