KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo officials are scheduled to hold their final Wednesday media briefing as they move to a new, twice-a-week format.

Scheduled for 11:30 a.m., the briefings are normally held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

But starting next month, the region will be holding them on Tuesdays and Fridays, instead. That schedule is still subject to change, depending on necessity.

As usual, you'll be able to watch them live on our website. Wednesday's briefing will be live in the video player above when it begins.

Today's briefing follows the province's announcement that it had extended its emergency orders for another 10 days.

The emergency orders were previously set to end on May 29, but the province has now extended them until June 9.

Those orders include bans on gatherings of more than five people, the closure of non-essential businesses and more.

The province first declared a state of emergency on March 17.

There are currently 1,089 positive cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, but the number of active cases has been trending downward.

Accounting for the 113 deaths and the 767 resolved cases here, there are just 209 active cases left in the region, down 95 compared to the number regional health officials reported on May 16.

Just two deaths from the virus have been reported since then.

These numbers will be updated on the region's website at around 10:30 a.m.