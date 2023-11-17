Region of Waterloo looking for public input on cycling infrastructure

Even as the temperatures start to cool, the Region of Waterloo is still hot on expanding the local cycling network.

Residents were invited to a virtual meeting Thursday night to listen in on plans to grow the cycling infrastructure that was first introduced in a pilot project in 2019.

Although the project is in the design phase still, the public meeting's intention was to gather feedback on how it should function.

"The reason that we look for other modes of transportations is that the car is a useful thing that can do many trips to many locations, but at some point in the development of a city, the car is the lease efficient mode of travel," said Kornel Mucsi, manager of transportation planning with the region. "It uses the most space, so its role must decrease."

The goal of the project is to design a system that can move people more efficiently, even in the winter.

Findings are set to be presented to council in winter of next year.