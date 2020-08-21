KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has taken a step towards being able to ban hate symbols displayed in the area.

Council approved a motion at a Thursday night meeting for staff to investigate options they could take to prohibit symbols of hate and racial intolerance.

Coun. Karl Kiefer, who put the motion forward, says these symbols have become a heightened concern and have no place in the community.

The confederate flag was used as an example of a hate symbol the region is looking to see if they could ban.

“We’re not sure what’s jurisdictional or what’s not jurisdictional,” said Kiefer. “That needs to be weeded out. The legalities of whether this can be displayed in private property, public property, or no properties at all.”

The motion passed unanimously at the meeting. Regional staff will report pack to council at a later date with their findings.