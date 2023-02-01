Region of Waterloo holds public meeting on sanctioned outdoor shelter

Work is underway for the Region of Waterloo's sanctioned outdoor shelter on Erbs Road, but some in the community have some questions.

The public was given a chance to learn about the project at a virtual meeting Tuesday night held by the region and The Working Centre, the organization who will run the shelter.

Questions and concerns raised at the meeting ranged from transportation to safety of the community.

"We are pretty committed to finding some sort of shuttle that will bring people to a central transit point," said Joe Macini, executive director of The Working Centre. "We will be using a van to do that. It's probably a necessary solution. I know people will find their way walking or biking, not wanting to use the shuttle service, but others will use the shuttle."

Both the Working Centre and the region say that they will have 24/7 security on site, but say they do not anticipate much interaction with neighbours.

The region says they will soon be putting in a sewage system and water lines as the 50 tiny homes are also under construction.

The shelter is anticipated to be running by mid to late March.