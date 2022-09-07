Region of Waterloo flags at half-mast for Saskatchewan stabbing victims

The grief that's torn apart communities in Saskatchewan is also on the mind of many in Waterloo Region.

Some municipal buildings have lowered their flags to half-mast Tuesday in honour of the 10 people killed, and many others injured, in a weekend stabbing spree.

Chair Karen Redman says the region joins the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, in sadness and mourning for the lives lost, injured, and impacted.

The City of Kitchener has also lowered some of its flags as well.