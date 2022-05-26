Region of Waterloo endorses decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs

The Region of Waterloo is calling for a major shift in how the opioid epidemic is managed.

Councillors voted unanimously to endorse the decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

They also called for expanded access to health interventions as part of a new drug policy.

The recommendation came forward from the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy, which points to decriminalization as part of a public health strategy. This includes treatment, harm reduction, and safer supply programs overseen by healthcare professionals.

Councillor Jim Erb says treating drug use as a health issue instead of a criminal one is crucial to society health.

"My thoughts are that the current practice is an injustice as it is currently dealt with, and has nothing to do with justice," said Erb. "Addictions are a healthcare issue and those dealing with this illness do not deserve to be treated like criminals and publicly embarrassed in the court system. That only exasperates the problem."

The endorsement tonight recognizes that drug policy is a federal responsibility.

Regional council will push higher levels of governments to decriminalize simple possession and invest in health interventions.