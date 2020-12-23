KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo will transform three surplus properties into affordable housing in 2021.

Two properties located at 32 and 34 Mill St. in Kitchener will be used by the KW Urban Native Wigwam Project. The third property, 24 Mill St., has been designated to MennoHomes.

"We have a waiting list of over 200 families and the demand is only increasing,” said Lee Ann Hundt, the housing administrator with KW Urban Native Wigwam Project, in the release. “This is a little bit of hope for the Indigenous community and will be an amazing home for someone very soon."

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to restore some family housing in downtown Kitchener,” said Dan Driedger, Executive Director at MennoHomes. “MennoHomes is always looking for creative partnerships. This renovation will allow us to work with Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers to provide some much needed family housing in downtown Kitchener. It was a unique opportunity that we are very excited about.”

The properties were included in a lottery aimed at creating more affordable housing, the region said in a news release. It's the first time the region has held a lottery for surplus properties.

“As service system manager, the Region of Waterloo is taking advantage of every opportunity we have to generate affordable housing,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman. “Donating surplus lands is part of our 10 year housing and homelessness plan and going forward it will be an investment strategy that can generate hundreds of affordable homes each year.”

The properties will be used for affordable housing for at least 25 years.