Region of Waterloo council to decide future of face covering bylaws

The future of Waterloo Region’s face covering bylaws will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday night.

The meeting comes ahead of Ontario lifting its mask mandate on Monday.

Regional council put two face covering bylaws in place in July 2020. One made masks mandatory in indoor public settings and the other was for public transit. The bylaw came into effect months before Ontario’s mask mandate.

The province will relax mask requirements in most indoor settings on March 21. They will still be required on public transit, in hospitals and medical clinics, and in congregate settings and long-term care homes until April 27.

A staff report coming to council, which has been approved by public health and legal services, is recommending the region end its bylaws on Monday. The report says the bylaws were an important tool to reduce COVID-19 transmission, adding the region is now past the peak of the Omicron wave and has high vaccination rates.

Regional councillors will hear from delegates before making a decision. Councillors have received mixed responses from the public. Some want to see the mask bylaws to stay in place, while others say it’s time to let people make their own decision about wearing a mask.

The virtual meeting will start at 5 p.m.