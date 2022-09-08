Region of Waterloo considering potential safety improvements at Lancaster Street railway crossing

A study into a troublesome railway crossing in Kitchener is underway.

The Region of Waterloo is conducting a feasibility study into potentially improving the crossing on Lancaster Street near the Victoria Street intersection.

“We’ll be looking at traffic operations, how to improve those, as well as pedestrian and cyclist safety,” said Peter Linn, a project manager with the region.

The crossing has been the scene of a number of safety incidents over the past few years, including in 2019 when a woman and child were seriously hurt after they were hit by a GO train. Witnesses say the arms were down when they were on the tracks.

“There’s still a lot on the table,” said Linn. “We’re looking at everything from doing nothing to some kind of bridge structure here. That’s the purpose of the study, to determine which of those options is economically feasible for the region.”

A representative from the region says an underpass is also an option being considered.

The study is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Staff will then present regional council with their recommendations.

The contractor for the project was hired in August and is starting with background analysis as well as traffic counts.

Linn points to traffic backup when the arms are down as an issue they’re looking to address.

“The region always looks at our railway crossing and assesses whether or not they’re safe and how to improve traffic operations,” said Linn. “In this case we do have a situation where trains are crossing the road, there is a backup of traffic. That’s one of the primary reasons of looking at this site.”

In 2020, Metrolinx made improvements to the crossing and several others in the area. However, those that work near the Lancaster crossing say those changes weren’t enough.

The region says they are in communication with Metrolinx regarding the study.