Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85/Lancaster Street ramps

The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener and asking for public feedback on the idea.

In an update posted on its website, the region said there is a high number of collisions on the southbound highway between Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street.

That section of highway, with vehicles merging on and off, is short and creates a problematic “weaving section,” the region said.

“Removing the ramps will create safer, more smooth traffic operations on the highway,” the region said.

As for Lancaster Street itself, the region says the ramps force cyclists and pedestrians to cross traffic flowing on and off Highway 85.

If the ramps are closed, the region says traffic can still get on and off the highway at Bridgeport Road or Wellington Street.

It’s accepting public feedback through an online survey until Dec. 19.

A recommendation from regional staff on whether or not to close the ramps will go to council for a vote sometime between March and May.

Construction is scheduled to start in May 2023.