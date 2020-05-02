WATERLOO -- Another nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Waterloo Region and one more person has died from symptoms.

This brings the total number of cases to 782, the total number of deaths to 73, and the total number of recoveries to 330 as of Saturday.

Long term care and retirement homes continue to be hit hardest in the region. Public Health reports 472 of the cases in the area are from outbreaks at these facilities.

Of the reported numbers, nearly a third of cases are healthcare workers, 43 per cent have been hospitalized, and 176 cases have been linked to community spread.

On Friday, the Region of Waterloo reported their first municipal breakdown of cases.

Officials say that numbers may be skewed on testing guidance and prioritization and stress that residents should still assumed they can get COVID-19 anywhere in Waterloo Region.