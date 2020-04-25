WATERLOO -- Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as Public Health confirm 33 new cases.

The Sunday morning update on the region’s website brings the total number of cases to 677. Public Health reports that 55 of these people have passed away and 248 have recovered.

Cases in long term care and retirement homes continue to make up the majority of cases with 409.

The total number of outbreaks at the homes has gone down from ten on Friday to nine. Granite Landings Retirement Home in Cambridge had their outbreak declared over Friday.

Forest Heights Long Term Care continues to be the hardest hit home in the region. Public Health reports 133 cases in residents, 48 in staff, and 27 people who have died.

Trinity Village Long Term Care has the next highest number of cases with 31, as well as 27 in staff and four fatalities.

"Very sadly I expect to see an increase in these settings going forward," said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health for Region of Waterloo on Friday regarding long term care homes.

Of the cases in Waterloo Region, 63 per cent are women, 25 per cent are over the age of 80, 30 per cent are health care workers, and 83 per cent have not been hospitalized.