WATERLOO -- Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as Public Health confirm 30 new cases.

The Saturday morning update on the region’s website brings the total number of cases to 634. Public Health reports that 51 of these people have passed away and 288 have recovered.

Cases in long term care and retirement homes continue to make up the majority of cases with 382.

The total number of outbreaks at the homes has gone down from ten on Friday to nine. Granite Landings Retirement Home in Cambridge had their outbreak declared over Friday.

Forest Heights Long Term Care continues to be the hardest hit home in the region. Public Health reports 124 cases in residents, 45 in staff, and 25 people who have died.

Trinity Village Long Term Care has the next highest number of cases with 27, as well as 27 in staff and three fatalities.

"Very sadly I expect to see an increase in these settings going forward," said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health for Region of Waterloo on Friday regarding long term care homes.

Of the cases in Waterloo Region, 63 per cent are women, 25 per cent are over the age of 80, 31 per cent are health care workers, and 83 per cent have not been hospitalized.