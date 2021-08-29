Region of Waterloo confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more identified as variants of concern

A COVD-19 test is conducted at the drive-thru testing centre in Kitchener. (Edwin Huras - CTV Kitchener) (June 13, 2020) A COVD-19 test is conducted at the drive-thru testing centre in Kitchener. (Edwin Huras - CTV Kitchener) (June 13, 2020)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Breaking

Breaking | TV acting icon Ed Asner has died at 91

Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and later in the drama 'Lou Grant,' died Sunday. He was 91.

Actor Ed Asner answers questions at the Banff World Media Festival in Banff, Alta., Wednesday, June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

U.S. says drone kills IS bombers targeting Kabul airport

A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying 'multiple suicide bombers' from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver