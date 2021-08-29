Region of Waterloo confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more identified as variants of concern
Region of Waterloo Public Health has identified 30 more cases as variants of concern and are reporting 17 new cases for Sunday.
Of the 30 cases identified, 29 are the Delta variant.
There are also four more cases in the age group of nine and younger as well as four more in those aged 20-29.
The online dashboard update for the region shows 34 more cases resolved, while the active case count has gone down by seven.
The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU have remained the same in the past 24 hours.
An outbreak at an unnamed food processing plant, which had 10 cases connected to it, has been declared over.
This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,920 confirmed cases, 18,466 resolved, 289 deaths, 161 active cases, seven hospitalized, six in the ICU, five active outbreaks, 1,081 cases in those nine and younger, 1,998 cases in 10-19-year-olds, 4,644 cases in those aged 20-29, 5,047 variants of concern, 3,126 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, and 1,540 Deltas.
In Ontario, health officials reported 740 new infections Sunday, with two additional deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health, of the 740 new infections, 425 are in unvaccinated individuals, 64 are in partially vaccinated individuals, 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 62 are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.
The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,498.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breaking | TV acting icon Ed Asner has died at 91
Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and later in the drama 'Lou Grant,' died Sunday. He was 91.
Trudeau climate promises interrupted by angry crowd in Ontario
The federal party leaders are concentrating their campaigning efforts in Central Canada today.
U.S. says drone kills IS bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying 'multiple suicide bombers' from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said.
'Fair enough': Garneau accepts criticism of Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau acknowledged on Sunday public criticism towards the Canadian government on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying it is 'fair enough' given that no one could predict how quickly the country would fall to the Taliban.
QP interview: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Afghanistan, taxing the super rich, and universal pharmacare
In the first of a series of interviews with Canada’s major federal party leaders, Question Period Host Evan Solomon talks to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about Afghanistan, taxing the super rich, and universal pharmacare.
Hurricane Ida blasts ashore in Louisiana with major force
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. arriving near the barrier island of Grand Isle.
Halting hackers: How to keep your home Wi-Fi router secure
When it comes to home cybersecurity, experts say tell CTVNews.ca that too many Canadians are overlooking their Wi-Fi routers, leaving their network vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Here are some tips on how to secure your home network.
Racialized, female candidates more likely to face online abuse during campaign, analysis finds
A bot analyzed hundreds of thousands of tweets to determine how many people were tweeting toxicity at political candidates. It found that more than 20 per cent of the tweets were toxic and 7 per cent contained threats and other aggressive language.
New research reveals how to reduce risk of airborne COVID-19 spread during musical performances
As live music and theatre begin to return, a new study says that safety measures such as time limits, social distancing and putting a mask over wind instruments can go a long way in reducing airborne transmission of COVID-19.
London
-
Stabbing sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The London Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing which took place in Southeast London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
Person dies after being injured on Erin, Ont. golf course during storm
One person has died after they were injured on an Erin, Ont. golf course during a violent storm Saturday evening.
-
Trudeau met with another protest at campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau stopped in Cambridge, Ont. and was met with another crowd of protesters.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning in effect
Environment Canada has issued at heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington and Rondeau Park.
-
Police search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie
Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire and searching the waters of Lake Erie after a 25 year old had fallen off an inflatable raft and failed to re-surface.
-
Need to visit someone in the hospital? Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test to be required
Anyone hoping to visit a patient at a Windsor-Essex hospital will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.
Barrie
-
National Cornhole Championship in Barrie as game picks up steam
People from across Canada are converging in Barrie this weekend for the inaugural National Cornhole Championships.
-
Ontario reports under 750 new COVID-19 cases in single-day decrease
Ontario is reporting under 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after new infections spiked above 800 on Saturday.
-
Dozens rally to keep S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll
One hundred people rallied near the storied S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll Saturday to keep the 114-year-old steamship where it is.
Northern Ontario
-
Tornado watch in effect for several communities across the northeast
Environment Canada says conditions this afternoon and into this evening will produce weather favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.
-
Trudeau climate promises interrupted by angry crowd in Ontario
The federal party leaders are concentrating their campaigning efforts in Central Canada today.
-
Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dip below 200 Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 30 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 more existing cases are now resolved.
-
Search for boater on Ottawa River now a recovery operation: police
Ottawa police say the search for a man whose boat overturned on the Ottawa River Saturday afternoon is now a recovery operation.
-
Ontario to announce COVID-19 vaccine passport and back to school for thousands of students: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
'Don’t give up on us': GTA Afghan-Canadians plead to help thousands left under Taliban-rule
Protesters in Toronto on Saturday called on Canada to be a leader and help evacuate thousands of more people stuck in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule.
-
Ontario reports under 750 new COVID-19 cases in single-day decrease
Ontario is reporting under 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after new infections spiked above 800 on Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch now in effect for Toronto
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto this afternoon as hot and humid weather persists in the city.
Montreal
-
Quebec adds 579 COVID-19 cases, mostly among unvaccinated people
Quebec added 579 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, breaking the province's streak of reporting over 600 cases in recent days.
-
Montreal police to receive millions in funding after recent episode of gun violence
Montreal police are getting reinforced to the tune of $5.5 million in city funding to hire more officers and civilian aids.
-
Two arrested following home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
A home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux led police to close streets and evacuate some homes Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Car crashes into downtown Halifax coffee shop
Police were in downtown Halifax on Sunday morning after a car swerved off the road and ended up in the stairwell of a local coffee shop.
-
'Their hearts are not in it.' Liberals in Atlantic Canada accused of being unfocused
At the start of the election campaign, the polls were suggesting Justin Trudeau's Liberals could hold most of the 32 seats in Atlantic Canada after they won every riding in the region in 2015 and lost only six seats in 2019.
-
'No wonder there is a crisis.' No end in sight with another weekend of ER closures, warnings in N.B.
There's no end in sight to emergency rooms cuts in New Brunswick this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Métis group works to create action plan to rename Wolseley neighbourhood
A Métis grassroots group is working with community members to change the name of the Wolseley neighbourhood, pointing to its historical namesake's violence against Indigenous peoples.
-
Breaking
Breaking | TV acting icon Ed Asner has died at 91
Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and later in the drama 'Lou Grant,' died Sunday. He was 91.
-
New research reveals how to reduce risk of airborne COVID-19 spread during musical performances
As live music and theatre begin to return, a new study says that safety measures such as time limits, social distancing and putting a mask over wind instruments can go a long way in reducing airborne transmission of COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Oil and gas sector 'not as attractive' to young Albertans, industry leaders say
While Alberta's historic oil and gas sector still makes an outsized contribution to the Canadian economy, it has been battered and bruised by seven years of low prices, pipeline protests and cancellations, layoffs, and consolidation.
-
Manhunt continues after multiple robberies reported in Innisfail, Alta.
Authorities in central Alberta are seeking the public's help to identify an individual linked to a number of robberies in Innisfail.
-
'So many more needs': Southern Alberta volunteers offer recreation for the homeless
For some Albertans, going out for a picnic, playing lawn games or hitting the water for a quick kayak trip may sound like an average summer afternoon. But for the homeless community in Lethbridge, those opportunities don't come around very often.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Sikh community continues to receive 'disturbing' hate-motivated harassment
After going public about receiving harassing phone calls and pranks, Edmonton’s Sikh community at a local place of worship is once again being affected by hate-fuelled incidents.
-
'We’re all just so disappointed': Edmontonians standing in solidarity with Afghans
Edmontonians rallied to show support for the people of Afghanistan as part of a movement around the world.
-
Oil and gas sector 'not as attractive' to young Albertans, industry leaders say
While Alberta's historic oil and gas sector still makes an outsized contribution to the Canadian economy, it has been battered and bruised by seven years of low prices, pipeline protests and cancellations, layoffs, and consolidation.
Vancouver
-
Wild Bighorn sheep near a B.C. border town are dying of a disease that's rare in Canada, say conservationists
A disease caused by the Bluetongue virus is ravaging the wild Bighorn sheep population near a border town in B.C.'s Interior.
-
Therapy dogs on COVID-19 frontlines: pups on staff at vaccine clinics in B.C.’s Interior
Therapy dogs have joined the ranks in the fight against COVID-19 in B.C. by serving at several vaccine clinics in B.C.’s Interior Health region.
-
Parents, school staff hold rally in Surrey to call for stricter COVID-19 measures
Parents and school staff in Surrey are calling on the B.C. government to rethink its back to school plan.