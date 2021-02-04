KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health added 71 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Thursday.

The number of active cases also rose by 29, for a total of 463. This is the first time the active case count has increased instead of decreased since Jan. 21.

There have been a total of 9,607 cases in the region to date. Of those cases, 8,930 are considered resolved.

Another person has died from COVID-19 in the region, bringing that total to 207.

There are 27 people in hospital, seven fewer than were reported on Wednesday. That includes 13 people who are receiving treatment in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks also dropped Thursday to 31.

Provincially, there were 1,563 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, along with 88 deaths.

Ontario's positivity rate dropped to 2.6 per cent, the lowest that number has been since October.

There have been 273,660 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to date, including 6,393 deaths and 250,937 recoveries.