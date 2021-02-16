KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are reporting 63 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, after taking a break from reporting case counts on Family Day.

Tuesday's update includes 25 cases from Feb. 15 and 35 from Feb. 14. The rest of the cases were added to previous days' counts.

There have been 10,147 cases of COVID-19 in the region to date. Of those cases, 9,575 are considered resolved.

Active cases dropped Tuesday to 345. That’s the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in the region since Nov. 20, 2020, when there were 332 active cases in the region.

The number of deaths in the region remained unchanged since Sunday at 218.

There are currently 22 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including nine in the ICU.

There are 27 active outbreaks in the region.

The region's testing partners performed 9,620 COVID-19 tests since Friday, for a total of 358,546 tests so far.

The region's seven day positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.3 per cent. The reproductive rate has also dropped below one again, sitting at 0.9.

The stay-at-home order ended on Tuesday and the region moved into the red tier of the province's reopening framework. Restaurants, gyms and retail stores are able to open again, with capacity limits in place.

Ontario reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday. However, officials said provincial case counts may be affected by data issues in Toronto.

The province's positivity rate sits at 3.3 per cent and the seven-day average of new cases has dropped to 1,038, down from 1,367 a week ago.

There have been 287,736 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.