Region of Waterloo adds 25 new COVID-19 cases; active outbreaks decline
The Region of Waterloo logged 25 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update as active outbreaks in the area declined.
The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total to 18,849, including 18,407 resolved infections, 288 deaths and 151 active cases.
Active cases increased by nine in the past 24 hours.
Among the new cases reported Thursday, three are in children nine or younger and seven are in youth between the ages of 10 and 19.
Four COVID-19 outbreaks were declared resolved in Thursday's report, with active outbreaks dropping from seven to three.
Hospitalizations increased by two, up to 10, and the number of people receiving treatment in area intensive care units rose from six to seven.
Another 34 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant in Thursday's update. Since the pandemic began, 4,992 variant of concern cases have been logged.
Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:
- 3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7
- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315
- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1
- 1,485 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617
- 262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed
Meanwhile, health partners across the region have now administered 815,816 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,420 jabs put into arms on Wednesday.
More than 85.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 77.99 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 73.41 per cent have one dose and 67.15 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Across Ontario, 678 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Thursday's update.
The province's rolling seven-day average now stands at 646, up from 498 one week ago.
Of the new cases reported Thursday, 537 were among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, or people whose vaccination status was not known. Another 141 infections involved fully vaccinated individuals.
Since the pandemic began, Ontario has confirmed 561,975 COVID-19 cases and 9,472 deaths.
With files from CTV Toronto.
BREAKING | At least 72 killed in Kabul airport attack, Canadian military members uninjured
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops were killed, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Canada's military mission in Afghanistan ended Thursday, hours before suicide bombers attacked crowds at Kabul airport, killing several American marines, and leaving an unknown number of Canadians and their families trapped.
U.S. proceeding with Kabul pullout despite deadly ISIS attacks
U.S. President Joe Biden is pressing ahead with the evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan after attacks that killed at least 12 U.S. service members and dashed hopes of ending the 20-year U.S. war without further bloodshed. As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.
Afghanistan crisis dominates campaign trail as Canada's evacuation mission ends
The unfolding crisis in Afghanistan continues to dominate discussions along the federal election campaign trail as Canada marks the end of its evacuation efforts in Kabul.
What is ISIS-K? A look at the Afghan-based terrorist group that threatens both Taliban and U.S. forces
As U.S. and NATO forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS-K, is posing a new threat to civilian evacuation efforts in Kabul.
Canada among latest countries added to United Kingdom's green travel list
Canada is among the latest countries added to the United Kingdom's green travel list, meaning Canadian travellers will no longer have to quarantine upon arriving in the country.
Ryerson University announces it will be renamed
Ryerson University announced Thursday that it has accepted a recommendation to begin the renaming process.
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
O'Toole says Canada 'should be proud to put our flag back up'
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says Canada 'should be proud to put our flag back up' after it has remained at half-mast on the Peace Tower and other federal buildings for nearly three months to mark the finding of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.
MLHU reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Cases in the region remain high Thursday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 29 new cases, but no new deaths.
Police investigating possible assault with machete that sent two men to hospital
London police are investigating a possible assault in the area of Wellington and Hill streets that sent two men to hospital
-
Once in a lifetime: What it's like to take flight in a fighter jet
It was an opportunity of a lifetime, to take to the skies in a fighter jet with The U.S. Navy Blue Angels. It was thrilling, scary, exciting and one of the craziest experiences of my life.
Police make arrest in homicide investigation of Windsor woman in Fort Erie
Niagara police have made an arrest in a double-homicide investigation involving the death of a Windsor woman who was killed at a party in Fort Erie.
Police investigate arson at Windsor business
Windsor police are investigating an arson at a Goodwill store and are seeking information in identifying a suspect.
-
City to use trees to help with flooding from storm events
Windsor is going to plant two trees, with a built-in 'cage' to trap stormwater as part of a $4 million infrastructure investment.
Massive fire destroys two homes in Wasaga Beach
Emergency crews responded to a massive house fire in Wasaga Beach Thursday afternoon that spread to the neighbouring house.
Infection rates climb with 30 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, nearly double the number of infections reported 24 hours ago.
-
Simcoe County public board releases its new back to school plan
With just over one week to the start of a new school year, the Simcoe County District School Board released its back-to-school plan.
More severe weather after four tornadoes confirmed in the northeastern Ont. storm two weeks ago
Northern Tornadoes Project is following up on the impacts of Wednesday night's severe storm in the northeast and has confirmed four tornadoes during a storm two weeks ago.
High-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight to Timmins
The Porcupine Health Unit is releasing information related to a positive case of COVID-19 that poses a risk to others.
-
Car in Hwy 144 crash in Sudbury stolen from southern Ont., driver charged
A southern Ontario man has been charged in the crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday and police say the vehicle had been stolen.
Stage 2 LRT worker seriously injured
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a workplace injury in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor
The president of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies says Ontario's health units will implement their own vaccine certificate in September if the Ontario government doesn't rollout a province-wide system.
-
Ottawa man, 30, charged with sexually assaulting two girls
Ottawa police, Gatineau police, the RCMP and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection conducted a joint investigation.
Ontario woman and young son 'crammed like sardines' for hours at airport now infected with COVID-19
A fully vaccinated Ontario woman says she and her son were 'crammed like sardines' inside the Toronto airport after returning from a trip to Florida and have now become infected with COVID-19.
Ryerson University announces it will be renamed
Ryerson University announced Thursday that it has accepted a recommendation to begin the renaming process.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto
Residents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
Quebec's grocery list for federal party leaders casts focus on health transfers, immigration
Quebec is set to outline its wishlist to the federal parties Thursday, and it's a safe bet that one of the priorities will again be to demand a substantial increase in health transfers to the provinces.
Quebec kids head back to class with new COVID-19 protocols
With Thursday marking the first day back to class for French schools in the province, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says he’s confident Quebec has the right safety measures in place at the right time.
-
No criminal charges in CHSLD Herron case after investigation into COVID-19 deaths
There will be no criminal charges laid relating to CHSLD Herron, after 47 people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
'I want to cry': Maritime Afghan community, veterans react to situation in Afghanistan
The president of the Afghan Society of Halifax feels hopeless as she watches the situation unfold in her home country.
N.B. reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases drop to 157
New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 15 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 157.
-
Over 70 per cent of Nova Scotians fully vaccinated, one new case reported Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one recovery, as 50 active cases remain in the province.
'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul
Members of a Winnipeg family who had been visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.
56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday
The Manitoba government is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Manitoba woman dead after car hit deer and collided with another vehicle
A 30-year-old woman died on Wednesday following a crash on a Manitoba highway where a minivan hit a deer, causing it to collide with another vehicle.
Alberta experiencing pandemic spikes in excessive drinking, patients with liver damage
Researchers at the University of Calgary have found that liver disease-related hospitalization rates in Alberta nearly doubled during the pandemic as Albertans consume more booze.
Small insects causing big problems in southeast Calgary
Southeast Calgary homeowners have a new thing to worry about that isn't porch pirates, wandering coyotes or hail stones. They're called chinch bugs and they are attacking lawns in the southeast communities of Douglasdale, McKenzie Lake and Cranston.
-
Alberta appoints first-ever chief firearms officers
An associate professor at the University of Calgary's Haskanye School of Business has been named as Alberta's first-ever chief firearms officers.
Car accident causes morning power outage for 2,100 people in north central Edmonton
A power outage in the north central Edmonton area Thursday morning that affected around 2,100 people was caused by a driver who plowed into two vehicles and a backyard.
-
Ray Gibbon Drive reopens after crash
Part of Ray Gibbon Drive was closed for a few hours on Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, RCMP said.
BC SPCA should receive $1.4 million from Vancouver woman's estate, court rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has decided that the BC SPCA should receive roughly $1.4 million left to it in the will of a 99-year-old Vancouver woman who died in 2017, despite a handwritten note that would have reduced the animal welfare society's share to just $100,000.
$12K in dental gold recovered by Vancouver police in 'strange and puzzling' investigation
Thousands of dollars in stolen dental gold was recovered by Vancouver police and investigators are hoping to return it to its rightful owner.
-
COVID-19 update on latest case counts, deaths, outbreaks coming from B.C.'s health ministry
Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Thursday, the day after B.C. recorded nearly 700 cases in one day.