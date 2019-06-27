

CTV Kitchener





Plans for a safe consummation site in Kitchener are moving ahead.

At last night’s Regional Council meeting, councillor’s heard from staff that a design team has been meeting to develop a site.

A plan for security and policing is also being drafted.

Earlier this month, council approved putting $530,000 of this year’s budget towards a temporary site.

The plan is to use a temporary site until a permanent facility can be built at 150 Duke Street.

Applications for the interim site have been submitted to the federal and provincial governments’.

The Region expects the interim site to be open by the end of the summer.

The permanent site’s hopeful opening date is early next year.