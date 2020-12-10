KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has marked a big milestone towards the completion of the Ion LRT in Cambridge.

As a result of "years of technical analysis, evaluation and consultation," the Transit Project Assessment (TPA) process officially began on Thursday, a news release from the region said. It'll review provincially important issues, including how the next stage of the Ion will affect natural, cultural and economic environments.

The next stage of the project will replace the Ion bus service with 18 more kilometres of LRT track and eight new stations.

The end result of the largest capital project in the region's history will be a continuous LRT system from the north end of Waterloo to Cambridge.

"Bringing LRT to Cambridge will be transformational. It will create a seamless LRT system that will connect the region's three urban centres," said regional Chair Karen Redman in a news release.

The first stage of the Ion saw more than $3.2 billion in investment along its central corridor, with the region promising those same benefits to Cambridge.

Officials say the draft environmental project report (EPR) is now available for review, and will be succeeded by a final version after the TPA process.

That version will eventually be forwarded to the province for consideration.