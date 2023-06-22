Region looks for feedback on how to end chronic homelessness

The Region of Waterloo has released more information on how it plans to collect feedback from the community to help create a plan to end chronic homelessness.

In April, the region announced it would be looking for community engagement on the subject of homelessness.

In a news release Thursday, the region described the plan to end chronic homelessness as a roadmap of strategies, and resources.

“The creation of the plan will be in community, by community, for community,” the region said.

People can provide input by completing an online survey, registering in a 30 to 45 minute virtual engagement lab or hosting a discussion with a community group.

The social development centre in the region will be facilitating pilot projects led by lived experts. Overlap associates are said to be overseeing the broad-based community engagement.

A project update is expected to be provided to regional council by September. A final report is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

More information on how to provide feedback can be found on the Engage WR website.